LARRY ALLEN COTTRELL

LARRY ALLEN COTTRELL Obituary
COTTRELL LARRY ALLEN

Age 70, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on November 12, 2019. Larry was the son of the late Ernest Cottrell and C. Wilma-Bostic. In his free time he loved spending time fishing and being involved in the Pittsburgh Oldies Record Club. He is survived by his wife, Mary C. Jessee (Scott); son, Lee Michael Cottrell (Laurie); five grandchildren, Elizabeth Cottrell, Christopher Cottrell, Isaiah Gasper, Elijah and Olivia Hicks; brother, Bruce Cottrell; niece, Lauren; and nephew, Zachary. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh 15216, (412) 531-4000. All services will be done privately. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
