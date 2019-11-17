|
COTTRELL LARRY ALLEN
Age 70, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on November 12, 2019. Larry was the son of the late Ernest Cottrell and C. Wilma-Bostic. In his free time he loved spending time fishing and being involved in the Pittsburgh Oldies Record Club. He is survived by his wife, Mary C. Jessee (Scott); son, Lee Michael Cottrell (Laurie); five grandchildren, Elizabeth Cottrell, Christopher Cottrell, Isaiah Gasper, Elijah and Olivia Hicks; brother, Bruce Cottrell; niece, Lauren; and nephew, Zachary. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh 15216, (412) 531-4000. All services will be done privately. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019