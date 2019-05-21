CRAGO LARRY

Age 76, of Upper St. Clair, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, on May 19, 2019. Loving husband of 54 years to Anita (Rush) Crago; dear father of Shawn (Kellie) Crago, Anissa (Michael) Moriarty and Brian (JoAnna) Crago; devoted grandfather of Patrick, Madison, Amanda, Julia, Brooke, Ericka, Liam, Fionn, Cullen, Nina, Joey and Luca; brother of Suzanne Crago and the late Ronnie Crago; son of the late Lee Roy and Rose Lee Crago. Larry was a four year letterman and captain of the West Virginia University Swim Team from 1960-1964. He later earned his M.B.A. in 1969, followed by a career in investment banking. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964-1968 and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. Larry was also a member of the Avalon Masonic Lodge No. 657. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Christ United Methodist Church, 44 Highland Rd., Bethel Park 15102. Interment with full military honors will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to any animal charity in Larry's memory. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.