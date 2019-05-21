Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY CRAGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY CRAGO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LARRY CRAGO Obituary
CRAGO LARRY

Age 76, of Upper St. Clair, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, on May 19, 2019. Loving husband of 54 years to Anita (Rush) Crago; dear father of Shawn (Kellie) Crago, Anissa (Michael) Moriarty and Brian (JoAnna) Crago; devoted grandfather of Patrick, Madison, Amanda, Julia, Brooke, Ericka, Liam, Fionn, Cullen, Nina, Joey and Luca; brother of Suzanne Crago and the late Ronnie Crago; son of the late Lee Roy and Rose Lee Crago. Larry was a four year letterman and captain of the West Virginia University Swim Team from 1960-1964. He later earned his M.B.A. in 1969, followed by a career in investment banking. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964-1968 and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. Larry was also a member of the Avalon Masonic Lodge No. 657. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Christ United Methodist Church, 44 Highland Rd., Bethel Park 15102. Interment with full military honors will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to any animal charity in Larry's memory. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now