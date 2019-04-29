UTT LARRY E.

Of East McKeesport, age 76, died peacefully with family at his side on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Mildred "Millie" (Irving) (Kellar) Utt for 30 years. Larry is survived by Millie's children, Marie (late Tom) Devlin, Marlene (Andrew) Demain, Michele (James) Linn, Pete (Traci) Kellar, Roberta (Ronald) Mutinelli, Michael Kellar and Joe Gette; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Kenneth (Roberta) Utzler and Alan (Diane) Utt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by an infant sister, Kristie. Larry was a retired supervisor in the maintenance department of East Allegheny School District where he spent most of his work career. He also was a former volunteer and Chief of the East McKeesport Volunteer Fire Department. Larry was a member of the Moose in East McKeesport and was a social member of the South Wilmerding Fire Dept. He was a passionate outdoorsman, as he loved to hunt and fish. Preferably, he enjoyed fly fishing on streams. He tied his own flies and released what fish he caught. Larry also was quite a handyman and wood worker. He gutted the interior of his house and completely rebuilt it himself. Larry constructed bird houses and various handy household items. He also was an able gardener as he kept a meticulous lawn and shrubbery area for his home. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Larry will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.