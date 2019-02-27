STEWART LARRY EDWARD

Age 58 years old of Cuddy, South Fayette Twp., died suddenly Sunday, February 24, 2019 in his home. Born May 17, 1960 in Pittsburgh, son of the late James Stewart and Betty Williamson Stewart, who survives. He was a member of Gladden UP Church, Masonic Lodge F&AM, a firefighter of the South Fayette Twp.Vol Fire Dept. for 40+ years and was 2nd LT. for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He voluntarily coached South Fayette Twp. football, baseball, and girls softball. He was one of the original organizers of the South Fayette School District Food and Gift Drive. He loved the traditions created by family, and would do anything for family at anytime. He was a Supervisor and Equipment Operator for Univar-Weavertown Environmental, Cecil Twp. and previously operated J&S Excavating. He was a master and mechanic of heavy equipment. Surviving are wife, Debi Stewart of Cuddy; son, Michael (companion, Seana Bandi) Stewart of Carnegie; daughter, Leah (Eric) Schnelzer of McDonald; son, Cody J. Stewart; and daughter, Linsey Stewart both of Cuddy; grandchildren, Johnathan, Corey, and Savannah; sister, Sharon (Jamie) Schidek of Carnegie; brother, Albert (Donna) Fiorentini of Bridgevill;, two brothers-in-law, Michael McAndrew of Murfreesboro, TN, and Shawn McNamara of Haines, AK; mother-in-law, Garnet McNamara of Scott Twp.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Susan McAndrew; and father-in-law, Jerry McNamara. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the COLEMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL SERVICES, 3378 Millers Run Road (Rt.50) Cecil, PA. where services will be held at 8:00 p.m. Private interment will be at a later date.