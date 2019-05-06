|
COOPER LARRY ISSAC
On Saturday, April 25, 2019, age 73 of Pittsburgh; beloved brother of Joretta Cooper and the late H. Gene Cooper and Inez Trivedy; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Church of God, 1822 Chateau Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019