CONDON LARRY J.
Larry J. Condon, age 81, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born June 18, 1938 in Mt. Pleasant, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Gladys Wagner Condon. He is survived by his sons, Ryan (Heather) Condon, Kevin (Kelly) Condon, Dan (Shelly) Buffington, and Bill (Margie) Buffington; and his seven grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends was held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the BOYLAN-GLENN- KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./PO Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Please visit www.boylanfuneralservices.com to view the full obituary.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020