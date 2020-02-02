Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY CONDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY J. CONDON


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LARRY J. CONDON Obituary
CONDON LARRY J.

Larry J. Condon, age 81, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born June 18, 1938 in Mt. Pleasant, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Gladys Wagner Condon. He is survived by his sons, Ryan (Heather) Condon, Kevin (Kelly) Condon, Dan (Shelly) Buffington, and Bill (Margie) Buffington; and his seven grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends was held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the BOYLAN-GLENN- KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./PO Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Please visit www.boylanfuneralservices.com to view the full obituary.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -