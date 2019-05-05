CROYLE DR. LARRY JOHN

Died on Monday, April 29th after a six-year battle with renal failure. He was 76 years old. He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Diane Croyle; his two daughters, Rachel Schwartz of New York, NY and Megan Garson of Scarsdale, NY; his grandchildren Ezra and Eliza Schwartz and Samantha and Brooke Garson; and his sister, Sheli Wilson of Lakeland, FL. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Croyle; his brother, Darvin Croyle; and his daughter, Elizabeth Croyle. Larry was born in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania to a father who worked the coal mines and a mother who was forced to leave school in eighth grade during the Great Depression to take a job. Larry was the first person in his family to attend college. In 1961, Larry was the quarterback for his undefeated high school football team and was ranked the number two quarterback in the state of Pennsylvania, second only to the number one ranked, Joe Namath. Larry obtained his undergraduate degree from Clarion State College. He went on to earn a Masters of Psychology from Duquesne University and then a Doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Pittsburgh. Larry taught history and coached the high school football team at Avonworth High School, then became an Administrator of Psychological Services at North Allegheny School District, a job he held for thirty-three years. Through athletics, Larry became very involved in his community. He was the President of the McCandless Athletic Association and oversaw the construction of the McCandless-Vincentian field complex where children still play baseball and softball. He coached both his daughters on the softball field. Larry was also president of the PIAA Greater Pittsburgh Chapter of Basketball Officials. He refereed high school basketball games all over the city and even refereed basketball games between inmates at the Western Penitentiary. When he retired from refereeing, he ran the clock during North Allegheny High School football and basketball games. Larry was an avid fan of all of Pittsburgh's sports teams. About twenty years ago, Larry had the chance to retire to a beautiful beach community in South Carolina. He thought about it for a minute and said, "What would I do with my season tickets to the Steeler games?" He proudly stayed in his hometown and died a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and Pittsburgher. He will be remembered for helping and coaching countless students, serving his community and inspiring his family in the valiant way he fought for more time to spend with them. At Larry's request, there is no visitation or services. Arrangements with GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC.