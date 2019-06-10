Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
HASKINS LARRY L.

Age 83, of Oakmont passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Rebecca Haskins of 58 years; dear father of Lynn Spurling, Patricia Haskins, JoAnne Kuhn and Jessica Haskins; loving grandfather of seven and 11 great-grandchildren. Larry proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He retired with 34 years of service at the former Edgewater Steel Corp., in Oakmont. Along with his wife, he operated Blondies in Verona for 35 years. Friends and relatives will be received at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 2-5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Services Wednesday, 11 a.m. Plum Creek Cemetery Chapel.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 10, 2019
