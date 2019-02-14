Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Age 75, peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 of Beechview. Beloved husband of 47 years to Patricia L. "Patti" (Healy) Klos; loving father of Kimberly A. (Michael) Ferrari and Justin L. (Jennifer) Klos; devoted Pap of Alexandra E. and Ashley N. Ferrari, William L., Gavin J. and Matthew J. Klos; special companion of Chloe; son of the late Henrietta Klos; brother of the late Gary D. (Janet) Klos. Also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law and their families and numerous close friends. Larry served in the U.S. Army in Germany, he was a member and past president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local #85 and was an avid golfer. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 2 - 7:30 p.m. at which time funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western PA, or Animal Friends. Please send condolences to


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
