Age 67, of Shaler Twp., passed away suddenly on January 10, 2020 at his home. Born October 1, 1952, son of the late Donald A. and Martha Sansotta. Loving father of Andrew (Jaclyn) and PJ Sansotta; dear grandfather of Brandy, Jacob, Ethan and Alyzia; uncle of Dominique (Andrew) and Sarah (Aaron). He was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald, and Gary (surviving Julia) Sansotta. Family and friends are welcome Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Matt Klenk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's name to The .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020