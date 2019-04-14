|
JAMESON LARRY WAYNE
Age 80, of Etna, on April 10, 2019. Mr. Jameson was the beloved husband of Gail King Jameson; father of Beth Werner (Keith), Larry Jameson (Chrissy), Dean Jameson (Marion), Dave Jameson (Sherry), Kelly Ober (Joe), Jan Janeda (Scott), Renee Fogle (Adam); son of the late Prudence Elizabeth Phillips and Charles Francis Jameson; brother of Shirley Bazil, Betty Williams, Buddy Jameson, Sharon Parmenter; also survived by 19 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Celebrate Mr. Jameson's life with his family on Monday from 2-9 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp., where services will be held on Tuesday, notice of time later. Leave condolences at
permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019