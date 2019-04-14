Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
LARRY WAYNE JAMESON


JAMESON LARRY WAYNE

Age 80, of Etna, on April 10, 2019. Mr. Jameson was the beloved husband of Gail King Jameson; father of Beth Werner (Keith), Larry Jameson (Chrissy), Dean Jameson (Marion), Dave Jameson (Sherry), Kelly Ober (Joe), Jan Janeda (Scott), Renee Fogle (Adam); son of the late Prudence Elizabeth Phillips and Charles Francis Jameson; brother of Shirley Bazil, Betty Williams, Buddy Jameson, Sharon Parmenter; also survived by 19 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Celebrate Mr. Jameson's life with his family on Monday from 2-9 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp., where services will be held on Tuesday, notice of time later. Leave condolences at


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
