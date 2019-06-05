FLOURNOY LATIKA RENEE "TIKA"

Age 38, of Pittsburgh, PA transitioned peacefully into eternal life with family by her side on May 31, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on March 16, 1981 to Emanuel and the late Lois (Brookens) Flournoy. She graduated from Oliver High School in 1999, and earned a degree in Culinary Arts from the International Culinary Academy. An active member of the North Side Church of God, Latika regularly attended Sunday School until her health prevented it. She had a true passion and talent for food, and her Dutch Apple Pie was the stuff of legends. Despite her long struggle, Tika never lost her faith in God, her sense of humor, her deep love for her family and friends or her free-spoken personality. Though she had no children and never married, Latika touched all those who met her with her generous spirit, and was quick to help friends and family in need in any way she could. She is survived by her father, Emanuel Flournoy; her longtime friend and caregiver, Andrew (Audrey) Craig; siblings, Kito (Jade) Flournoy, Kweilin (Carl) Graham, Sonya (Dwayne) Flournoy Kirkland, Melanie (Phoebus) Apollo; 11 nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her ever watchful beagle, Fantastic. The viewing will take place at The Northside Church of God, 1822 Chateau St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, with services to follow. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Sharpsburg, PA.