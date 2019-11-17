|
WHITTEMORE LATRICIA"TRISH" MAE
Age 79, of McMurray, PA formerly of Bethel Park, PA and Eighty Four, PA passed away with her husband by her side on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born on October 25, 1940 in Jamestown, NY she was the daughter of the late Lavelle and Harry Winburg. Beloved wife to Dwight S. Whittemore for 57 years. Loving mother to Scott (Michelle) Whittemore and Sheri (Nathan) Jucha. Cherished grandmother to Joshua and Jesseca Whittemore and Andrew and Brendan Jucha. Dear sister-in-law to Bonnie (the late Russell) Whittemore. Loving aunt to Christopher and Wendy Whittemore. Trish was a graduate of Jamestown Community College and The Ohio State University where she received a Bachelor's degree in Education in 1962. She later received a Master's degree in Education at California University of PA. Trish was a passionate teacher who taught at a number of school systems including schools in Columbus, OH, Mt. Lebanon and Bethel Park. During her teaching career that spanned multiple decades, she touched the lives of numerous children. Trish enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prime Time Adult Care c/o Christ United Methodist Church at 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102 would be greatly appreciated. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019