PETRAS LAURA ANN
Age 52, of Wexford, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Devoted daughter of William and Barbara Petras; cherished sister of Bill and Paul (Heather) Petras; loving aunt of Abbie Petras. Laura was the longtime companion of the late Clifton "Tom" Kimbrough. Laura was born in Pittsburgh, raised in Upper St. Clair. She graduated from Upper St. Clair High School in 1985 and attended West Virginia University. Laura often spoke of how her parents raised her to approach every undertaking with strength, passion and dedication. She was an Executive Manager at the BNY Mellon for approximately 20 years. Laura will be remembered as a brilliant, self-confident woman eager to accept a challenge. Her resiliency in the face of adversity exemplifies what a truly remarkable woman she was. Laura had a huge soft spot in her heart for animals, especially her Chihuahua, José. She also had a passion for reading, traveling and an appreication of art. Laura made a mark on many lives and we are better for having known her. Family and friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon, on Wednesday from 1:00-3:00 and 5:00-7:00 p.m. Service and Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to www.joeyspaw.org or to the Humane Society.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019