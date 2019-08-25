Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURA PETRAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURA ANN PETRAS


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURA ANN PETRAS Obituary
PETRAS LAURA ANN

Age 52, of Wexford, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Devoted daughter of William and Barbara Petras; cherished sister of Bill and Paul (Heather) Petras; loving aunt of Abbie Petras. Laura was the longtime companion of the late Clifton "Tom" Kimbrough. Laura was born in Pittsburgh, raised in Upper St. Clair. She graduated from Upper St. Clair High School in 1985 and attended West Virginia University. Laura often spoke of how her parents raised her to approach every undertaking with strength, passion and dedication. She was an Executive Manager at the BNY Mellon for approximately 20 years. Laura will be remembered as a brilliant, self-confident woman eager to accept a challenge. Her resiliency in the face of adversity exemplifies what a truly remarkable woman she was. Laura had a huge soft spot in her heart for animals, especially her Chihuahua, José. She also had a passion for reading, traveling and an appreication of art. Laura made a mark on many lives and we are better for having known her. Family and friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon, on Wednesday from 1:00-3:00 and 5:00-7:00 p.m. Service and Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to www.joeyspaw.org or to the Humane Society.


www.laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now