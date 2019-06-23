Home

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
LAURA CARRETTA

LAURA CARRETTA Obituary
CARRETTA LAURA

Age 89, on Saturday June 22, 2019. Of Swisshelm Park and Forest Hills. Beloved Wife of the late Richard Frank Carretta; loving mother of Richard "Rick" (Kristine), Cheryl Carretta Whitney, Cindy Carretta Ondish (Peter) and Michael "Mickey" (Theresa); dear grandmother of Luke, Peter, Michael, Zak, Rachel, Justin, Rikki, Dylan, and Nick; sister of the late Esther Schran and Mary Jane Hartman; sister-in-law of Frank Carretta (Mary); also numerous nieces and nephews. Laura was a devout Christian and was a member of the United Methodist Church of Swissvale and a Tupperware dealer for decades ,also was very athletic and enjoyed playing softball. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington St. Swissvale, PA. Funeral Service at the funeral home Tuesday 11 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from June 23 to June 24, 2019
