Age 89, on Saturday June 22, 2019. Of Swisshelm Park and Forest Hills. Beloved Wife of the late Richard Frank Carretta; loving mother of Richard "Rick" (Kristine), Cheryl Carretta Whitney, Cindy Carretta Ondish (Peter) and Michael "Mickey" (Theresa); dear grandmother of Luke, Peter, Michael, Zak, Rachel, Justin, Rikki, Dylan, and Nick; sister of the late Esther Schran and Mary Jane Hartman; sister-in-law of Frank Carretta (Mary); also numerous nieces and nephews. Laura was a devout Christian and was a member of the United Methodist Church of Swissvale and a Tupperware dealer for decades ,also was very athletic and enjoyed playing softball. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington St. Swissvale, PA. Funeral Service at the funeral home Tuesday 11 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019