LAURA COMFORT KESEL

LAURA COMFORT KESEL Obituary
KESEL LAURA COMFORT

Laura Comfort Kesel passed away peacefully at home on January 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, George; sons, George, David and Peter, Peter's wife, Daisy; and grandchildren, Cameron and Harriet. Born May 3, 1936, as Laura Washburn Comfort, she was raised in Haverford, PA by Howard and Elizabeth Comfort in the Quaker faith. She attended Westtown School where she was a four sport varsity athlete, then Wellesley College. Upon graduation she was employed by the State Department in Washington, D.C. where she met George Friesell Kesel, a Lt.JG in the Navy. They were married on January 24, 1959, at Haverford Meeting, and shortly thereafter moved to Pittsburgh PA. There is a special place in heaven for the mom of three boys, and Laura is no exception. Long before it was fashionable, Laura was a soccer/hockey/baseball mom driving all over the east coast for her children's benefit. In what little down time she did have, she was an avid tennis, paddle tennis, and bridge player. As her children grew and time became more available, she taught herself Braille, transcribing textbooks, music and math books for the blind. She was president of the Bower Hill Braillists Foundation for many years, and an active supporter of many other charities as well. In 2007, Laura and George followed two of their children to Missoula, MT, where she continued to flourish. Through all of this her 60 year marriage to George, the strength and love in that pairing filled both George and Laura with peace and joy throughout her life. Known for her quick wit and understated humor in all situations, she will be missed by family and friends, but never forgotten.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
