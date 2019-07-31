|
MARTIN LAURA J.
Age 99, on Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert W.; mother of Kimberly Kihm (Frank) Palumbo; survived by several nieces and nephews. Laura was retired after 32 years from the University of Pgh., Faculty of Arts and Sciences. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212 where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019