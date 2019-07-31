Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURA MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURA J. MARTIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURA J. MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN LAURA J.

Age 99, on Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert W.; mother of Kimberly Kihm (Frank) Palumbo; survived by several nieces and nephews. Laura was retired after 32 years from the University of Pgh., Faculty of Arts and Sciences. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212 where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
Download Now