VICKLESS LAURA LOUISE (GALLA)
Age 60, of Mars, passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Loving wife of David Vickless; beloved daughter of the late Robert Galla and Frances Abretske; cherished mother of Kristena Lau-Macala, Timothy Lau, Michael Lau, Jr. (Rali), Chelsea and Kristen Vickless; dear sister of Patricia Carmen (David) and the late Rose Holmes; adoring grandmother of Emily and Andrew Macala; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sunday March 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. Memorial Service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020