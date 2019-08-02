Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
330 Third Avenue
Carnegie, PA
LAURA M. CASTELLI


1964 - 2019
LAURA M. CASTELLI Obituary
CASTELLI LAURA M.

Age 55, of Laurel, MD (formerly of Penn Hills) on Monday, July 29, 2019. Daughter of Armand D. Sr. and Rita B. Castelli; sister of Armand D. Castelli, Jr. and the late Ralph Castelli; niece of Mary Castelli; cousin of Robert (Debra) Simeone, Lisa (Timothy Munn) Simeone, Raymond Simeone, Roseann Castelli, and Beth (Robert) Runzer. Friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
