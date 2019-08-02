|
CASTELLI LAURA M.
Age 55, of Laurel, MD (formerly of Penn Hills) on Monday, July 29, 2019. Daughter of Armand D. Sr. and Rita B. Castelli; sister of Armand D. Castelli, Jr. and the late Ralph Castelli; niece of Mary Castelli; cousin of Robert (Debra) Simeone, Lisa (Timothy Munn) Simeone, Raymond Simeone, Roseann Castelli, and Beth (Robert) Runzer. Friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019