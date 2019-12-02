|
BURCHESKY LAURA MARGARET LOTTO
Age 99, of Clairton, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Manor Care in Whitehall. She was born in Coal Valley, Jefferson Hills on June 18, 1920, to the late Carl and Mary Sinatra Lotto. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Burchesky; loving mother of JoAnn (Barry) Kylander, of Pleasant Hills, Robert M. Burchesky, of Clairton, Connie (Craig) Ramsey, of Elizabeth; sister of Anthony Lotto, of Jefferson Hills; and sister-in-law of Emma Lotto, of Akron, Ohio; cherished grandmother of Erin (Sam) Nunnery, of Gibsonia and Jessica (Nick Chiavetta) Ramsey, of McKees Rocks; great-grandmother of Samuel Wilson Nunney V. Also survived by many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Laura was preceded in death by brother, Paul, Anthony, John, and Carl Lotto; sisters, Madeline Burgy, Mary McClanahan, Minnie Foster, Abbie Jordan and Josephine Lotto. Laura was a member of St. Paulinus Church, Holy Angel's Church and most recently St. Michael's Church in Elizabeth. She was the owner of Lotto's Beauty Salon for over 60 years. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at S.M. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 432 N. 6th St., Clairton, PA 15025. A funeral prayer will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of the Christian Burial at St. Michael's Church at 10:00 a.m., presided by Father Thomas Wagner. Interment will follow at St. Clare Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Manor Care at 505 Weyman Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236 in thanks for their compassion and care. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019