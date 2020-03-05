PASTERNAK (WALCZYK) LAURA MARY
Laura M. Pasternak, of West Mifflin, on March 3, 2020, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Chester Pasternak; mother of Regis (Carol) Pasternak of Glendale, AZ, Karen Pasternak of Waxahachie, TX, and Janet Shomo of West Mifflin, PA; grandmother of Justin, Jessica, Jeremy, Lauren, Lindsey, Zachery, and Haylee; great-grandmother of Wyatt and Aly; and sister of Josephine Jasiewicz, Amelia Kubik, and the late Gilbert Walczyk. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120, where a Blessing Service will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment will take place directly afterwards at All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com