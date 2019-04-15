Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURA PLOOF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURA (EDWARDS) PLOOF

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LAURA (EDWARDS) PLOOF Obituary
PLOOF LAURA (EDWARDS)

On Sunday, April 14, 2019 of Etna, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Charles Ploof; loving mother of Reese Ploof (Audrey); grandmother of four and great-grandmother of three; sister-in-law of Carole Edwards; also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday, 1-9 at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. Mary Church Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now