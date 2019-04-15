|
PLOOF LAURA (EDWARDS)
On Sunday, April 14, 2019 of Etna, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Charles Ploof; loving mother of Reese Ploof (Audrey); grandmother of four and great-grandmother of three; sister-in-law of Carole Edwards; also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday, 1-9 at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. Mary Church Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019