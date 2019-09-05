Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-3311
SEROKY LAURA

Age 91, of Marian Manor, Greentree, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.  She was the beloved wife of the late Charles F. Seroky; loving mother of Charles Seroky, James (Amy) Seroky and Susan (Bill Shaw) Bachner; cherished grandmother of Holly (Henry) Horvath, Daniel Bachner, Sarah (Chris Urban) Meyers and Samuel Seroky; great-grandmother of Laura and Lucy.  Laura retired from Krogers in 1988, as an assistant manager. Laura was an avid reader, loved to travel and spend time with her family. Family and friends may visit FRIDAY, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where prayers will be offered SATURDAY, 11:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at St. John of God Parish / St. Mary's Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
