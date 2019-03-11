STEPHAN LAURA (SKROCKI)

On Saturday, March 9, 2019 formerly of Swissvale. Wife of the late George J. Stephan Jr.; loving mother of Tim Stephan and his wife, Mary Lou of Huntington Beach, CA, Barbara McGrath and her husband, Bill of Upper St. Clair, and Patty Truchok and her husband, Dave of O'Hara. Laura is survived by her loving seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister of the late Henry, Jessie Johnson, Chester and Harry; Laura is also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., WEDNESDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic church on Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

www.niedfuneralhome.com