LAUREL ANNE "LAURIE" HANSON

LAUREL ANNE "LAURIE" HANSON Obituary
HANSON LAUREL ANNE "LAURIE"

Of Penn Hills, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, age 65.  Beloved wife of David Parker Hanson; mother of Stephen Hanson and Daniel Hanson, both of Pittsburgh; sister of Michael McGough of Washington, DC, Mary Catherine McGough of Arvada, CO, and Martin McGough of Pittsburgh. Also survived by her boxers Billy and Bobby. Laurie attended the University of Chicago and graduated from University of Pittsburgh. She was a longtime employee of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by McCABE BROS., INC. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
