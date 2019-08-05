Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for LAUREL HANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAUREL ANNE "LAURIE" HANSON

Add a Memory
LAUREL ANNE "LAURIE" HANSON Obituary
HANSON LAUREL ANNE "LAURIE"

Of Penn Hills, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, age 65.  Beloved wife of David Parker Hanson; mother of Stephen Hanson and Daniel Hanson, both of Pittsburgh; sister of Michael McGough of Washington, DC, Mary Catherine McGough of Arvada, CO, and Martin McGough of Pittsburgh. Also survived by her boxers Billy and Bobby. Laurie attended the University of Chicago and graduated from University of Pittsburgh. She was a longtime employee of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by McCABE BROS., INC. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAUREL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros., Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros., Inc.
Download Now