Age 34, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Gabriel J. Mosey for 12 wonderful years; loving mother of Ethan Gabriel (9) Noah William (5), and Grayson Graham (3) Mosey; daughter of Dwight and Janine (Dreyer) Ferguson; and sister of Leah J. Ferguson, Graham D.(Elizabeth) Ferguson and Rebecca (Timothy) Quezada; granddaughter of Betty Huffman Dreyer and Dorothy Gray McDonald. Lauren grew up in Upper St. Clair and graduated from Upper St. Clair High School in 2003. Lauren obtained a bachelors degree from Utah Valley University. Growing up, she and her two sisters centered their activities on being with their three cousins: Aimee (Lunt), Kerri (Cox) and Erin (Snow) Frederick. Lauren enjoyed the bond between her three boys, and Becky's three boys, Owen, Thomas and Wells. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her entire life. She expressed her faith by serving in and outside of her religious community. Her church service centered in the young womens' and childrens' organizations of the church. Lauren will be remembered as being sweet, quiet, witty, reliable, genuine and wise. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and Friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 210 Old Clairton Rd., Pleasant Hills, PA 15025. Everyone meet at church. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Gardens. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

