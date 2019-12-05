Home

LAUREN RENEE RANSOM

LAUREN RENEE RANSOM Obituary
RANSOM LAUREN RENEE

On Monday, November 25, 2019, age 37, of Pittsburgh. Beloved mother of Maurice A. Tinsley and Marcus A. Tinsley; daughter of Charles A. and Patricia Ann Ransom; sister of Charles G. (Groove) Ransom; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation with the family Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Perry Hilltop. A celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the Bidwell Presbyterian Church, 1025 Liverpool Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15233. Interment Highwood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
