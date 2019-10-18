|
WINTER LAURENCE A.
Age 84, peacefully passed Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Little Sisters of the Poor. Survived by Patricia (Jouver) Winter, his wife of 60 years. Son of the late William and Margaret (Wallisch) Winter. Larry was born July 28, 1935. Brother of Bishop William Winter and James (Marlene) Winter; father of Larry (Chris) Winter, Mike (the late Donna) Winter, Paul (Julie) Winter, Mark (Lisa) Winter and Patrick (Michelle) Winter; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren: Katie, Bill, Paul, Adam, Hannah, Nolan, Nick, Jaimie, Rowan, Ryan and Julianna; beloved great-grandfather of seven: Colton, Jackson, Lily, Landon, Caiden, Liam and Parker; he was an uncle to a niece and three nephews. He was a devoted father and husband. He was born in Beechview, grew up in Baldwin where he graduated from St. Wendelin High School. His career was as a Computer Programmer. He later resided in Pleasant Hills for over 30 years and Finleyville for 13 years. Larry enjoyed coaching his sons for Carrick little league baseball games. He always attended games and events for his boys and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, camping at his place the Moraine Family Campgrounds, and socializing at the local Willock and Dutch Clubs. Larry was devoted to his Catholic faith and he spent the last year of his life living at The Little Sisters of the Poor and caring for his wife, Pat. At the end of his life he was lovingly cared for by the Sisters there. Family will receive visitors Friday 3-8 p.m. at Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. There will be a Funeral Mass Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019