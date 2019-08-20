Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kilian Church
LAURENE M. (ZUPANCIC) VERIKAS

LAURENE M. (ZUPANCIC) VERIKAS Obituary
VERIKAS LAURENE M. (ZUPANCIC)

Age 65, of Mars, on August 17, 2019.  Born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 8, 1954, loving daughter of Rudolph F. and Patricia (Kopec) Zupancic; beloved wife of the late Regis Verikas; loving mother of Kristin Verikas, Kevin (Britany) Verikas and the late Kyle Verikas; dear sister of Marilyn Zupancic, Wayne (Rebecca) Zupancic, Karen Zottola, and the late Michael Zupancic; proud grandmother of Kevin, Tyler, and Liam. Friends received Wednesday, 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.  Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Kilian Church.  Fr. Charles Bober, celebrant. A 1972 graduate of Richland High School, Laurene worked within her family's business for many years.  She was an avid puzzle player, reader, and was completely devoted to her family, always putting family before herself. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
