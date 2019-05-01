Home

LAURETTA LOUISE (BROOKS) McKENZIE

McKENZIE LAURETTA LOUISE (BROOKS)

On Tuesday, April 23, 2019, of N. Versailles (Crestas Terrace), PA. Mother of Roshell McKenzie, Carolyn Turner and Shawn McKenzie; sister of Maxine Buefort, Russell and Michael Brooks; companion of Robert Tyler; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 2, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Funeral service Friday, 11:00 a.m. on May 3, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA 15104.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
