WEINSTEIN LAURIE J.
Longtime DOJ trial attorney, Laurie J. Weinstein, 63, of Rockville, Md, died October 18, 2019, after a brief illness. She is survived by a brother, James L. Weinstein of Delmont, Pennsylvania; nephews, Christopher, Eric, Gregory, and niece, Lindsay. Laurie was the daughter of the late Mary B. and Joseph Ralfe Weinstein. A brother, Bruce, predeceased her. Laurie Weinstein was an attorney in DOJ's Special Litigation Section and an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Civil Division, in Washington, DC from 2000-2013. During her time at DOJ, she worked on a number of high-profile cases, including obtaining one of the largest-ever whistle blower settlements, and ensuring community-based treatment for former patients at the Forest Haven Center in D.C. Prior to joining DOJ, she worked at the Environmental Protection Agency and for two years in the Administrative Law Judges division, National Labor Relations Board. Before moving to the Washington, DC, area, she was a Legal Aid attorney in rural Pennsylvania. She earned her undergraduate degree from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and received her law degree in 1981 from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. A memorial service for Ms. Weinstein will be held at a later date. Donations in Laurie Weinstein's name may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019