Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
LAVAWN E. (LEWIS) MALLICK


LAVAWN E. (LEWIS) MALLICK Obituary
MALLICK LAVAWN E. (LEWIS)

Of Aliquippa, formerly of Neville Island, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Kane Community Living Center. She was born on November 19, 1924, to the late Guy Wolfe and Hazel (Bell) Lewis. On September 21, 1999, her beloved husband, Robert S. Mallick, Jr., of 55 years passed away. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Robert Mallick III and Randall Mallick; and her sister, Lola Ellen (Lewis) Clancy. She is well-loved by her daughter-in-law, Jeanette Mallick; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; also many supportive and loving nieces and nephews, and her Neville Island Presbyterian Church family. Lavawn was a retired executive secretary to the Dean of the School of Nursing at the University of Pittsburgh. Lavawn, at the young age of 94, stayed engaged in life. Up until July of 2018, she was an active volunteer at Old Economy Village, Habitat for Humanity, was an active member at Sewickley YMCA and volunteered and drove the "elderly" to their doctor's appointments. From 2005-2006, as a tribute to her volunteerism, she was named Senior Ms. Beaver County by RSVP. Memorial visitation Monday 4-7 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. where her Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Rev. John Sweitzer will officiate. Later, she will join her husband at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
