MISTICK LAVENE J. (KITE)
Formerly of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed surrounded by her loving family in her new home in Ruskin, FL. Born in Muscoda, WI on May 29, 1926 she was the wife of the late Joseph L. Mistick and mother of the late Janice E. Mitchell; she is survived by her four daughters, Sharon Mistick, Patti Mistick (Al Bowen), Terri Osuna (Felix), Connie Venturino (Tony); and siblings, Neva Verning, David Kite, twin sister, Lavetta Bryant and Betty Kotte; she has 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Blessing Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020