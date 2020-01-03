Home

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
LAVENE J. (KITE) MISTICK


1926 - 2020
LAVENE J. (KITE) MISTICK Obituary
MISTICK LAVENE J. (KITE)

Formerly of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed surrounded by her loving family in her new home in Ruskin, FL. Born in Muscoda, WI on May 29, 1926 she was the wife of the late Joseph L. Mistick and mother of the late Janice E. Mitchell; she is survived by her four daughters, Sharon Mistick, Patti Mistick (Al Bowen), Terri Osuna (Felix), Connie Venturino (Tony); and siblings, Neva Verning, David Kite, twin sister, Lavetta Bryant and Betty Kotte; she has 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Blessing Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
