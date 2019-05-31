Home

LAVERDA J. (UFFELMAN) DAMBAUGH

Age 100, of McCandless, formerly of West View, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl S. Dambaugh; mother of Jack Dambaugh, Sherry Zerbe and Kathy Dambaugh; grandmother of Kurt, Mark and Sean Dambaugh, Forrest, Dawn and Brandon Zerbe and Matt and Ben Altdorfer; also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. No viewing. Family invites friends to a Memorial Mass on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Reception to follow at St. Athanasius Social Hall. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
