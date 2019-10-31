Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for LAVERNA SARVER
LAVERNA SARVER

LAVERNA SARVER Obituary
SARVER LAVERNA

Age 92, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert D. Sarver; mother of James (Mary Anne) Sarver and Jeff (Diane) Sarver; grandmother of Tracey, Lorie, Jeffrey and Cory; step-grandmother of Jessica; great-grandmother of six; sister of Malcolm Bishop and two deceased sisters. Laverna worked for Don Royal dry cleaning for several years. She also taught Sunday school for a number of churches in the area and loved to babysit her grandchildren and many others. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, where a funeral service will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. Visitation was Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
