POZNANSKI LaVERNE B. (YANKE)

Age 87, of Sheraden died peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Wife of the late William J. Poznanski, Sr.; beloved mother of William J. (Janene Knox) Poznanski and Lynn M. Poznanski; sister of the late William, Robert and Alfred Yanke and Florence (Yanke) DiCenzo; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. LaVerne was a former employee at US Steel offices in downtown Pittsburgh in the early 1950's. She was a wonderful and devoted mother and will be dearly missed. Family and friends received THURSDAY ONLY from 4-7 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Private family burial next to her husband in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Haven Universe, 12208 Meadow Creek Ct., Potomac, MD 20854. (www.havenuniverse.com).

