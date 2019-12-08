Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
LAVERNE BLACK Obituary
BLACK LAVERNE

On Friday, December 6, 2019. Wife of the late William Black; loving mother of Robert (Phyllis) Black and Sandra (late Pete) Vanags; preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers; grandmother of Doug (Tina), Robert, William (Kim) Black, Scott (Kristen) and Christopher (Lauren) Vanags; also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial in Chartiers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
