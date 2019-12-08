|
|
BLACK LAVERNE
On Friday, December 6, 2019. Wife of the late William Black; loving mother of Robert (Phyllis) Black and Sandra (late Pete) Vanags; preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers; grandmother of Doug (Tina), Robert, William (Kim) Black, Scott (Kristen) and Christopher (Lauren) Vanags; also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial in Chartiers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019