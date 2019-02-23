EISEL LaVERNE C.

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of LaVerne, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late John A. Eisel; loving mother of Christine (Anthony) Harms, Darlene (Wayne) Lutheran, and Colleen (James) Carver; beloved Gram of Andrew, Caitlyn (Jim), John (Katelynn), Nicolette, and Sophia; loving sister of the late Charlotte, James, Richard, Charles, and Gordon; also survived by many nieces and nephews. LaVerne lived a full life as a wonderful mother and devoted wife. She loved to cook and go to the casino, but most of all, she loved to surround herself with her family and friends. A Celebration of LaVerne's Life will be held Sunday and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church Tuesday 10 a.m. Burial will be private to the family.

www.slaterfuneral.com