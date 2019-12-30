|
CONRAD LaVERNE (McCLOSKY)
Age 88, of North Versailles, died Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born January 31, 1931 in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Edward and Wanda (Jakowski) McCloskey. LaVerne became an inspiration to all who knew her by her love of music and her playing the organ and singing the songs she played. She entertained her friends and family and loved an audience. Her fastidious approach to fashion and decorating with many sewing, embroidery, and crafty talents leaves her family with countless memories of her artistic abilities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Conrad; her sons-in-law, Daniel Keating and Salvatore Pappalardo; and her brothers, Edward, Bernard "Bud", and Harry McCloskey. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Keating of White Oak and Robin "Bobbi" Pappalardo of North Versailles; her granddaughters, Lauren Keating (Clarence Culbertson) and Megan (Adam) Saad; also numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Linway Presbyterian Church with Rev. Eric E. Dennis, officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to at . For online condolences please visit:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019