Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVERNE CONRAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVERNE (McCLOSKY) CONRAD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVERNE (McCLOSKY) CONRAD Obituary
CONRAD LaVERNE (McCLOSKY)

Age 88, of North Versailles, died Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born January 31, 1931 in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Edward and Wanda (Jakowski) McCloskey. LaVerne became an inspiration to all who knew her by her love of music and her playing the organ and singing the songs she played. She entertained her friends and family and loved an audience. Her fastidious approach to fashion and decorating with many sewing, embroidery, and crafty talents leaves her family with countless memories of her artistic abilities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Conrad; her sons-in-law, Daniel Keating and Salvatore Pappalardo; and her brothers, Edward, Bernard "Bud", and Harry McCloskey. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Keating of White Oak and Robin "Bobbi" Pappalardo of North Versailles; her granddaughters, Lauren Keating (Clarence Culbertson) and Megan (Adam) Saad; also numerous nieces and nephews.  Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Linway Presbyterian Church with Rev. Eric E. Dennis, officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to at . For online condolences please visit: 


www.snyderfuneralservices.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVERNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now