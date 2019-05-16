Home

Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
412-462-6466
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Baptist Church
4537 Chatsworth Ave
Hazelwood, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Baptist Church
4537 Chatsworth Ave
Hazelwood, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for LaVERNE EDMONDS
LaVERNE EDMONDS


LaVERNE EDMONDS Obituary
EDMONDS LaVERNE

Age 77, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Nathaniel (Dana) Edmonds, IV, Nadine (Norman) Green, Neal (Lisa) Edmonds, Norman Edmonds, Nanette (Thomas) Jones; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Lawrence Franklin Quarles of Columbus, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention. Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Baptist Church, 4537 Chatsworth Ave., Hazelwood where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Interment at Jefferson Memorial Park. Arrangements by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
