EDMONDS LaVERNE
Age 77, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Nathaniel (Dana) Edmonds, IV, Nadine (Norman) Green, Neal (Lisa) Edmonds, Norman Edmonds, Nanette (Thomas) Jones; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Lawrence Franklin Quarles of Columbus, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention. Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Baptist Church, 4537 Chatsworth Ave., Hazelwood where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Interment at Jefferson Memorial Park. Arrangements by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019