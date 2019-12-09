|
HEAD LaVERNE
In her 95th year, LaVerne Head, wife of the late Robert J. Head, Sr., mother of Kathleen Katz, the late Robert J. Head, Jr., Karen Palmer and Richard P. Head (Colleen) made her peaceful transition surrounded by her family. She is survived by eight grandchildren: Eric Katz (Marge), Christopher Katz, Jennifer Dodson (Brian), Timothy Palmer, Kristen Palmer, David Head (Jillian), Kimberly Head, and Jamie Head; four great-grandchildren: Madelaine Katz, Reece Katz, Raina Dodson and Lillian Head; and many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Paul and Nellie Patter, she was preceded in death by nine siblings. Her soul entered God's Kingdom, where she will forever reside with Him and all of His Angels and Saints. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , in memory of LaVerne Head. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in S.S. Simon & Jude Church, 1607 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019