Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVERNE HEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVERNE HEAD

Add a Memory
LaVERNE HEAD Obituary
HEAD LaVERNE

In her 95th year, LaVerne Head, wife of the late Robert J. Head, Sr., mother of Kathleen Katz, the late Robert J. Head, Jr., Karen Palmer and Richard P. Head (Colleen) made her peaceful transition surrounded by her family. She is survived by eight grandchildren: Eric Katz (Marge), Christopher Katz, Jennifer Dodson (Brian), Timothy Palmer, Kristen Palmer, David Head (Jillian), Kimberly Head, and Jamie Head; four great-grandchildren: Madelaine Katz, Reece Katz, Raina Dodson and Lillian Head; and many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Paul and Nellie Patter, she was preceded in death by nine siblings. Her soul entered God's Kingdom, where she will forever reside with Him and all of His Angels and Saints. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , in memory of LaVerne Head. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in S.S. Simon & Jude Church, 1607 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVERNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now