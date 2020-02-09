Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
LAVERNE M. HEIL

LAVERNE M. HEIL Obituary
HEIL LAVERNE M.

Age 82, of Westwood, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, mother of Debbie Koenig, LaVerne Blumling and the late Sandra Hicks, Linda Heil and John Heil, also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. LaVerne was retired from the Post Office. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, 412-921-3661. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at  St. Margaret of Scotland Church. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
