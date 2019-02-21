SEIDLING LaVERNE M.

Age 87, of North Strabane Twp., formerly of Rostraver Twp., died Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born in McKeesport on July 28, 1931. LaVerne was a former member of the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver. She is survived by her children and grandchildren; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret McNeilis Markwood; husband, Lawrence J. Seidling; and brother, Regis Markwood. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934), where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m., in the Church of St. Anne with Rev. Vincent J. Gigliotti presiding. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the PA Association for the Blind or the .

