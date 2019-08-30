|
|
McQUARTERS LaVERNE (STEWART)
Age 83, on August 29, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late James R. McQuarters; loving mother of Regina Zolkowski, Vivian Cummings and Jennifer (Bill) Sorochman; grandmother of Espree (an angel), Jason (Michelle), Adam, James, Jaclyn (David), Aaron (Kristie) and Jacob (Jordan); great-grandmother of Layla, Alena, Nadia, Aaron, Ava, Aidan, Mya and Laken; sister of Donald (Joan) Stewart, Linda (Tom) Lipscak and the late Russell (survived by Bernadette) Stewart. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends and her beloved puppy Brownie. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019