Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVERNE McQUARTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVERNE (STEWART) McQUARTERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVERNE (STEWART) McQUARTERS Obituary
McQUARTERS LaVERNE (STEWART)

Age 83, on August 29, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late James R. McQuarters; loving mother of Regina Zolkowski, Vivian Cummings and Jennifer (Bill) Sorochman; grandmother of Espree (an angel), Jason (Michelle), Adam, James, Jaclyn (David), Aaron (Kristie) and Jacob (Jordan); great-grandmother of Layla, Alena, Nadia, Aaron, Ava, Aidan, Mya and Laken; sister of Donald (Joan) Stewart,  Linda (Tom) Lipscak and the late Russell (survived by Bernadette) Stewart.  Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends and her beloved puppy Brownie.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVERNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now