Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Family Worship Center
1301 Davis Ave.
Pgh., PA
LAVON DOUGLAS SIZEMORE

LAVON DOUGLAS SIZEMORE Obituary
SIZEMORE LAVON DOUGLAS

Age 29, of Pgh., passed away on Nov. 13, 2019. Son of William Keith Jackson and Laurann Jackson; brother of Andre, Genysha and Davon; grandson of Janet Sizemore, Donna Askew and William McClendon; also survived by two nieces, one nephew, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave. Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. New Life Family Worship Center, 1301 Davis Ave. Pgh., PA 15212.  Interment with Military Honors National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
