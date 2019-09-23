Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
LaVONNE (LHERBIER) LeMAL

LeMAL LaVONNE (LHERBIER)

Age 79, of Scott Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Louis and Marie (Kirkpatrick) Lherbier.  She grew up in South Fayette and was a graduate of South Fayette High School. She worked most of her life as a secretary for Cyclops, Combustion Engineering and South Fayette High School where she retired. LaVonne will be fondly remembered for her fun-loving personality, for telling a good story to lift your spirits and for always having a smile that reached her eyes.  It was evident to anyone that knew her that her daughter and granddaughters were cherished by her and the apple of her eye. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Roy "Lemon" LeMal. Surviving are her daughter, Kimberlee LeMal of Upper St. Clair; a brother, Louis William Lherbier; and two granddaughters, Brooke and Lauren Bufalini. She is also survived and was loved by many nephews, nieces, and great-nieces and a great-nephew. Family and friends received on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Friday at NOON. Interment to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
