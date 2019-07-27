|
AIELLO, JR. LAWRENCE A.
Of Turtle Creek, age 74, passed away with his family at his side, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Frances (Bisaha) Aiello for 53 years; loving father of Anna Marie (Greg) Mumich of Monroeville; cherished grandfather of Natalie (fiance, Nikko Bernard) Mumich; brother of Dave (June) Aiello; brother-in-law of Steve (Diana) Bisaha.; like-a-brother cousin of James Dominic (Sharon) Aiello and like-a-sister cousin of Linda (late Dave) Roberts; nephew of Helen (Ken) Hoerner. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence A. Aiello, Sr. and Mary Maccagnan; his special uncle, Jim (the late June) Maccagnan; special aunt, Angie (the late Frank) McMinn; aunt, Dominique (Sam) Gaspari; and many Aiello aunts and uncles. Also survived by nieces, nephews, many cousins, and his faithful cat, London. Larry was a 1962 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. He worked at Westinghouse Research and Development as a Patent Clerk for 30 years before retiring. Larry was an antique car collector who loved spending time at car shows with his collector friends, and loved listening to oldies music. He was a gold card member of the Italian American Citizens Club in Wilkins Twp. and a former member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America. Most of all, Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, whom he adored. Friends welcome Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, at 10 a.m. in St. Colman Church. Larry will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Center of Pittsburgh, 5168 Campbells Run Rd., Pgh, PA 15205, 412-787-7887 or the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue, PA 15202.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 27, 2019