George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux R.C. Church
LAWRENCE A. CULLEN Obituary
CULLEN LAWRENCE A.

Lawrence A. Cullen, 98 years, of Munhall passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Regina (Enright) Cullen, whom he was married to for forty years. Loving father of Karen (Mark) DeJohn, Kathleen (David) Hornyak, Mary Jane (Jim Hinson) Fagan, and the late Paul L. (Denise survives) Cullen; cherished grandfather of nine, David (Erika) Hornyak, Kimberly Hornyak, Brian Petrina, Ryan (Michelle) Fagan, Laura Fagan, Jennifer (Michael) Shields, Michael (Jackie) Cullen, Sean (Gina) Fagan, and Kelly (Jason) Paris; proud great-grandfather of eleven; and brother of the late Mary Lou Stahl; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends received on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall,  PA (412-461-6394), a Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Therese of Lisieux R.C. Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Paramount Hospice and Palliative Care 3025 Washington Road, Suite 201 McMurray, PA 15317. Please share your memories and condolences at www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
